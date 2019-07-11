Polish and Bulgarian fans staged on a neutral ground battle before the game of the Europa League (video)

Польские и болгарские фанаты устроили на нейтральной земле побоище перед игрой Лиги Европы (видео)

Today will be the first match of the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

In particular, in Slovakia “Ruzomberok” from the same city and Bratislava “business sale Harvest” will take the Bulgarian “Levski” and the Polish “Cracovia”, respectively.

Yesterday in the capital of Slovakia – Bratislava Bulgarian and Polish fans has arranged slaughter, turning one of the institutions in the devastation. The active participation in incident accepted why the Ajax fans.

Police arrived at the scene of the riots, detained about 80 fans. According to eyewitnesses, after the riots a few participants were hospitalized.

Lilly Nice
