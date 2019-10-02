Polish border guards detained a Ukrainian who for 14 years was wanted by Interpol
In Poland at the border checkpoint in Medyka (Subcarpathian Voivodeship) Polish border guards detained 32-the summer citizen of Ukraine who was wanted by Interpol.
About it writes “Polish radio” with reference to press Secretary of the Beskydy Border service Department, the Practice Picor.
According to her, during the passport control of Polish border guards found out that 32-the summer citizen of Ukraine for 14 years wanted in 190 countries on the so-called “red message” of the Interpol.
The “red notice” means a high level international investigation is an indicator for services of all countries that wanted a dangerous criminal.
In this case, the detainee is suspected of committing a murder in the Ukraine.
According to the procedure, the man was detained and handed over to the police. His fate will be decided by court.
Information resource reminds us that from the beginning of the year in the Carpathian crossing the state border, Polish border guards have detained more than 200 people, details of which were in national or international databases of wanted.
