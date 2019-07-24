Polite deer amused Internet users
A video with a polite deer is gaining popularity in the Network. The footage records the animal bows to the girl and get a cookie.
The action takes place in the Japanese city of Nara, which is famous for the deer that live near the Holy places. The movie has earned more than $ 82 thousand likes.
“Japanese locals bow before giving them cookies, and the deer have learned to do this in response”, — said one of the users of the website Reddit.
According to other commentators, some deer have learned to bow, and the rest are just trying to steal a visitors cookie.
