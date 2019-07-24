Polite deer amused Internet users

| July 24, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Вежливый олень развеселил пользователей Интернета

A video with a polite deer is gaining popularity in the Network. The footage records the animal bows to the girl and get a cookie.

The action takes place in the Japanese city of Nara, which is famous for the deer that live near the Holy places. The movie has earned more than $ 82 thousand likes.

“Japanese locals bow before giving them cookies, and the deer have learned to do this in response”, — said one of the users of the website Reddit.

According to other commentators, some deer have learned to bow, and the rest are just trying to steal a visitors cookie.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.