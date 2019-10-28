Politician, deported a record number of migrants under Obama, is suing the trump
Democrat Janet Napolitano in the Obama administration has set a record for the number of people it deported from the United States for one year, which led to anger of rights groups of immigrants. Now the former head of the Department of homeland security, the U.S. supports these groups and opposed to immigration policy Donald trump. This writes CNBC.
In November, Napolitano will go to the Supreme court and will be there against the idea of U.S. President Donald trump undo the DACA program, which will affect the lives of millions of immigrants and their families.
The program of President Obama’s DACA protects about 700 thousand immigrants who arrived in the United States as children. Under this program they receive permission to stay in the U.S. and a permit to study and work.
“In fact, the question is, who is deported,” said Napolitano in a recent interview in Manhattan, explaining the tough position of protector of immigrants.
Napolitano was instrumental in creating the DACA program, which it signed in 2012 as head of the Department of homeland security (DHS). Now she opposes the efforts of the administration to trump, to put an end to this program. Napolitano acts as a representative of this system at the University of California, academic home to more than 1,000 DACA recipients.
“I first saw DACA from the position of the official responsible for immigration and immigration policy,’ said Napolitano. — It helped me to see the benefits of the program.”
Napolitano said that when the administration trump tried to complete the program in 2017, “we immediately acted against it.”
“The next logical step was to file a lawsuit, which we did,” she said.
Since then, courts in Washington, California and new York temporarily halted attempts by the trump to terminate the program. The Supreme court will hear the arguments of both parties on 12 November, and will decide by the end of June 2020.
In addition to criticism of its role to control the escalation of deportations, immigrant advocates questioned Napolitano because she was not tough enough against Sheriff Joe Arpayo in Arizona.
In early 2013, the media analyzed the entry Napolitano in the Obama administration under the title: “Janet Napolitano: immigration hero or villain?” Months later, a graduate of the University of California, who is an immigrant without papers, wrote a harsh disagreement with the appointment of Napolitano to the post of head of the Institute.
Because Napolitano was eventually built an extensive system of legal support for immigrant youth, when she passed the University system. And the year before she said she will retire, she recorded herself in the center of the struggle for the rights of young immigrants known as “Dreamers.”
“Let’s just say it’s complicated,” said Frank Harry, Executive Director of America s Voice, group for the protection of the rights of immigrants that was active during the initial struggle for DACA.
Harry said, on the one hand, Napolitano deserves praise for the work she did in California. On the other hand, according to him, she is the reason Obama became known as “the main deporter”.
“I know attorneys who still despise her, he said. — People who have lost family members due to deportation, not a lot of sympathy for Janet Napolitano”.
Disputes over the history of the waves of deportations, President Obama broke out of the immigration community and has recently entered the national stage when former us Vice-President Joe Biden pressed for his role in the deportation during the September democratic debate.
For his part, Napolitano protects itself from progressive critics, using the same argument that she put forward in its lawsuit, the property trump: border control is to determine the priorities, and its main priority is the deportation of criminals, not children.
“I think we had the right priorities and we follow them, and I think that the approach of the current administration is not good policy and does not reflect our values,’ said Napolitano. In my opinion, the correct approach is to recognize that we do not have the resources to deport them all. It’s like that to deport all of Los Angeles”.
Human rights groups say that Napolitano has not done enough to avoid the deportation of innocent immigrants. For example, according to a study by Pew Research Center, more than half of the more than 419,000 people were deported in fiscal year 2012, were not criminals.
Napolitano says she began to operate in 2013, when she left DHS. By 2016, more than 90% of the deportees were convicted of serious crimes, she said.
Napolitano, a lawyer who served as Governor and attorney General of Arizona, with the same ease explains his case against the administration of the tramp from a legal point of view as from the point of view of policy.
The struggle for DACA
To date, DACA has experienced many trials. In November 2018, the panel of three judges of the 9th circuit U.S. court of appeals upheld a lower court decision that prevented the property trump to close the program.
Almost 90% of Americans, including most Republicans, believe that DACA recipients should be allowed to remain in the United States, according to a survey conducted in 2018.
As another sign of support the court received a huge number of statements in support of DACA recipients, including from Apple CEO Tim cook, more than 100 of the largest companies in the country, the government of Mexico and 109 cities and local authorities.
The position of the trump support a dozen States and the Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant, a conservative immigration group.
Given the popularity of the program, the administration trump did not oppose it for political reasons. Instead, trump stated in tweets and public statements that Obama never had the authority to implement the program.
In the hands of the Supreme Court
“The fate of the “dreamers” is in the hands of the court,” said David Cole, national legal Director of the American civil liberties Union.
Napolitano said that since the program was created, the recipients of DACA are deeply embedded in the structure of the country.
“They started the business. They started a family. They have children, she said. They have contributed to our country.”
The case is known as the Department of homeland security against the Regents of the University of California, No. 18-587, and was merged with two other cases. Such cases are Donald trump against the National Association for the advancement of colored people, No. 18-588, and Kevin Macalino against Jonathan Martin Batalla Vidal, No. 18-589.