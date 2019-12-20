Poll: less than half of U.S. residents believe that trump should be removed from power
Less than half of all US residents believe the President is Donald trump needs to be removed from power after the impeachment, which was declared on him on Wednesday the House of representatives. This is stated in the results of a poll Reuters/Ipsos, wrote, “Voice of America”.
A nationwide Internet survey conducted a few hours after the majority of legislators in the lower house of Congress voted to impeach trump, demonstrates that the highly contentious actions of the Democrats had little effect on attitudes in a divided society in half.
Responding to a question about specific articles of impeachment, 53% of respondents agreed that trump was abusing his power, and 51% confirmed that he interfered with the actions of Congress. About 42% of the respondents, most of them Democrats, said the Senate should remove the President from power.
Another 17% believe that Congress should condemn the actions of trump, 29% of respondents believe that articles of impeachment should be abolished, the remaining respondents said that they have their own opinions about it.
Society is still divided in respect of the impeachment of trump, who claims that the Democrats are against him “a witch hunt” and trying to illegally remove him from power.
Only 44% of Americans approve of Congress concerning trump. 41% of respondents do not approve of the impeachment process and how it lead the Democrats in the House of representatives.
Answering the question of how the impeachment affected their attitude toward Trump, 26% of respondents said that they are now more supportive of the President. About the reduction in support stated 20% of the respondents, 48% of respondents have not changed their views in regard to trump.
In the survey of Reuters/Ipsos, which was conducted throughout the country from 18 to 19 December, was attended 1108 people. The interval error of the poll is 3 percentage points.
