Poll: more than half of voters support impeachment trump
According to a Fox News poll, just over half of voters support the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump and want him removed from office.
A Fox News poll conducted October 6-8, 2019 under the joint leadership of Beacon Research and Shaw&Company, includes interviews from 1,003 randomly selected registered voters across the country who had been in contact with live interviewers on fixed and on mobile phones. The survey has a sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.
51% wants Trump impeached and removed from office, another 4% want him impeached, but not removed from office, while 40% are against impeachment. In July, 42% supported impeachment and distancing, while 5% were for impeachment, but not removal from office, and 45% opposed impeachment.
Since July, support for impeachment has increased among the voters: up to 11 points among Democrats, 5 points among Republicans and 3 point non-party. Support has also increased among some key groups of people including white Evangelical Christians (+5 points), white males without a College diploma (+8) and rural whites (+10).
Among voters in swing districts (where the difference between Hillary Clinton and trump was within 10 points in 2016) support for impeachment has increased to 52 percent compared to 42 percent in July.
Much has happened since the July survey of impeachment, namely, the initiation of an investigation of impeachment in the House of representatives after allegations according to which trump undue pressure on Ukraine. However, the increase in support for impeachment by 9 points from July, it seems, is not based solely on past claims.
4 out of 10 voters opposed impeachment lead a variety of reasons, including: trump did nothing wrong (21%) it’s politically motivated (20%) and do not believe the charges (15%).
Approval of trump dropped a couple of points to 43%, while 55% disapprove of the actions of trump. Last month it was a 45-54%. Currently, the approval rating of trump reached 86% of Republicans, compared with 89% in September.
About 51% of voters think that the tramp is more corrupt than the previous administration, compared to 46% in September.
66% of voters believe that the Ladder it is inappropriate to ask foreign leaders to investigate cases of political rivals, and 25% believe that it was appropriate.
Regarding a telephone conversation trump with his Ukrainian counterpart, which is the basis of the investigation, impeachment, and 17% believe trump’s request was appropriate. The majority believes that it is a violation for which you need to impeach (43%), and 27% believe that the request was inappropriate, but to impeach because this is not worth it.
Trump described the conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky as “perfect”. Even some Republicans support impeachment: 9% say that the President should be impeached, 38% believe the request is irrelevant, but oppose impeachment, while 36% believe that the request of trump in the course of the conversation was quite appropriate.
Overall, by a margin of 11 points, more voters believe that trump “gets what he deserves.”
Meanwhile, voters believe that President trump is acting only in their own interests. 55% overall and 18% of Republicans say he does what’s best for him, and 39% believe that he puts the country’s interests first.
38% is associated with the relationship of the tramp with Ukraine is extremely alarming, while 19% say the same thing that trump allegations Biden and business relations of his son in Ukraine.
Washington leaders remain unpopular
Those politicians who support impeachment, approval rating lower than the rating of disapproval.
The rating of the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi — a 42% approval to 48% disapproval.
The Chairman of the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives Adam Schiff also assessed more negatively than positively, 6 points (27-33), although 4 out of 10 voters did not appreciate.
The majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell is in the negative zone on 23 points (26-49), and 25% are unable to evaluate. Voters are negatively evaluated as a lawyer trump Rudy Giuliani by 22 points (31-53) and attorney General William Barr by 14 points (24-38).
Trump’s popularity has increased since the investigation: 43-56% vs. 42-56% in August.
Ratings of Hillary Clinton roughly the same ratings trump: 41% — approve 54% — disapprove. The previous survey showed a result of 40-57%.
Vice-President Mike Pence received 40-49% compared to 39-48% in July.
Trump has 84% support among Republicans, compared to 70% in Pence and 43% in the McConnell, while 69% of Democrats support Pelosi.
Overall, voters remain unhappy with the work being done by Congress: 21% approve and 63 percent disapprove.