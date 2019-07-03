Polluting cars in Russia will calculate artificial intelligence
In Russia will create a system that in automatic mode using cameras to identify the cars low environmental class, reports “Izvestia”, referring to STI “Avtonet”.
The project received the support of the Ministry of industry and trade. It will be implemented in the framework of creation of national service platforms “Diabetes”. A system that will use artificial intelligence to track down an old vehicle entering “clean” areas of large cities, can begin to operate already in 2021.
Earlier, the government instructed to prepare a road map for the introduction of such areas in Moscow and St. Petersburg. For entry in them to owners of polluting cars could face a fine.
Before that, according to experts, it will be necessary to make data on the environmental class of cars with the old title in database of traffic police.
Earlier it was reported that Adobe has taught a neural network to determine whether they used Photoshop on portraits. The algorithm is designed so that the system not only determines the correct places, but also tells you how to remove effects from the image. So firm, in conjunction with the University of Berkeley is going to help professionals to deal with fake content.