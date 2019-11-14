Polunin’s show and concert ‘Leningrad’: how to spend a weekend in the USA (15-17 Nov)
Performances, shows, exhibitions, parties, picnics, and concerts in the Russian language. ForumDaily will help you to find something for everyone on the nearest weekend.
So, in new York held a bright show of glory of Polunin, who received dozens of international awards, will meet with Russian-speaking writers Alaverdova Liana and Elena Litinsky, in addition, residents are waiting for the evening wine and music at a Georgian restaurant Badageoni.
In Miami by the legendary Sergey Shnurov and group “Leningrad” and will hop beer Festival.
In Los Angeles don’t miss the Fall picnic at Russian school of orange County, and imbued with the atmosphere of the best holiday of the year in the Snow Park in the middle of Sunny Los Angeles or at LA Zoo Lights.
In the San Francisco Bay Area is to go to an exhibition of works by Armenian artists, and free seminar for first home buying.
