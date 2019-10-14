Pomegranate juice exhibits the properties of a medicine for prostate cancer
Drinking a glass of pomegranate juice a day can help to inhibit the growth of malignant tumors in patients with prostate cancer. This was established by scientists from the University of California.
In the study of American experts was attended by 50 people – it was the patients with cancer of the prostate who have gone through surgery or receiving radiation therapy. Part of the subjects in the task of scientists drank pomegranate juice.
Pomegranate juice contains many useful components, specifically, isoflavones and antioxidants which are anti-inflammatory. Specialists were interested in its impact on the development of tumors in the prostate gland. They tracked participants ‘ level of PSA prostate — specific antigen, by which to judge the status of tumor and metastases.
On average, patients with prostate cancer within 15 months, the PSA values in the body increase in two times. But those volunteers who daily drank a glass (225 ml) of pomegranate juice, a doubling of PSA occurred over a much longer period of 54 months.
“Consumption of pomegranate juice may affect disease outcome in elderly patients suffering from prostate cancer. Thanks to the welcome drink, such patients will be able to “survive” their disease, that is, their death will come later, and due to other causes,” stated the authors.