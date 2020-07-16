Pomilka Sneka in match Anglisko Prem courier-play znovu have Brizuela to usatt word “Manchester Siti” (video)

| July 16, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Помилка Зінченка в матчі Англійської прем'єр-ліги знову призвела до взяття воріт "Манчестер Сіті" (видео)

Oleksandr Sinchenko

From the framework of the 36th round Anglisko Prem courier-play wacompen tsogo season “Manchester Siti” primal “Bournemouth”, that fights for vizhivannya.

For nematofauna gospodaru match for “Echad” slavsya difficult.

Zavdyaki resultative the game Kaptan team of David Slvi – goal from free kick I ASIST on Gabriela Jesus – pidopichni Josep Guardali s to dosit komfortnym rahunkom completed the first half – 2:0.

Ale Cherries do not put she her weapon in the other Polovin sustr, I m not pistachio SOSM truski dwellers runat account, that scho in the 89th Guilin Oleksandr Sinchenko a couple s Ncaacom Otamendi legkovogo soprovojdali counterattack guests, scho zavershilsya sattam worth of Ederson – 2:1.

Nagado, 33-mu tor effective methods to address them have a sincere Ukrainian Brizuela to Diego goals in match z “Southampton” – 0:1.

Nedarma of skotska service “Gordan” pdshow vzhe in najblizsze transverse vikno gdna candidacy for the position of logo zapisnice.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr