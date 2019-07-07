Pompeii can store unexploded bombs during the Second world war
In the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, which was destroyed by Vesuvius in 79 ad, may be unexploded bombs during the Second world war. This is evidenced by the investigations of the Italian journalists, reports
In August 1943, according to the National aerial photography archive Italy, Pompeii during the nine bombardments were dropped 165 shells. Even during the war years was discovered and deactivated 96 bombs.
Many of the shells were defused later. It is expected that at least ten bombs still lie in the territory of the ancient city. According to the staff of the archaeological Museum, Hiking trails are always being checked by the military, so tourists threatens nothing.
The ancient Roman city was buried under volcanic ash in October, of the year 79 A. d.. Pompeii was first discovered in 1592, excavations are still underway. Under the ashes well preserved streets, houses and the remains of people and animals.
Earlier in Pompeii found the depiction of Narcissus – the character in Greek mythology who fell in love with his own reflection. The image is preserved very well. It is located on the wall of the atrium, where previously, was discovered a few paintings, including the date of Leda and the God Zeus in the guise of a Swan.