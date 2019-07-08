Pompeo said about the need to redefine the role of human rights in US foreign policy (PHOTO)

The United States should reconsider the role of human rights in its foreign policy. This was stated on Monday, the U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo, announcing the creation of the Commission on the inalienable rights (Commission on Unalienable Rights).

“From time to time, we need to step back and seriously think about where we are, where we’ve been and in the right direction whether we are moving, so I am pleased today to announce the formation of a Committee on the inalienable rights”, – he said during a press conference in Washington. Video from the press conference posted on the official website of the U.S. state Department.

According to the head of the foreign Ministry, the Commission headed by Professor school of law Harvard University Mary Ann Glendon, will include experts, philosophers, activists, supporters of both the Republican and Democratic parties. “[They] provide me with recommendations on human rights laid down in the founding principles of our country, as well as in the universal Declaration of human rights of 1948, – said the Secretary of state. – The time has come for an informed review of the role of human rights in American foreign policy.”

According to Pompeo, “as the proliferation of claims about human rights, some claims began to come into conflict with other, giving rise to questions and controversy about what rights should be respected”. “States and international institutions still do not have a complete understanding of respective responsibilities related to human rights”, – assured the Secretary of state.

Only the panel will consist of 10 people: Russell Berman, Peter Berkowitz, Paolo Carozza, Hamza Yusuf Hanson, Jacqueline rivers, Meir Soloveichik, Katrina Lantos Svett, Christopher Tollefsen, David Peng, and Mary Ann Glendon, who previously was U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican .

According to Pompeo, the “revolution of human rights” with the support of the American President Ronald Reagan “led to the collapse of the totalitarian system of the USSR.” Now all world community “speaks the language of human rights”. “But we must never forget the warning Vaclav Havel, saying that such words as “right” can be used for good or harm,” added Michael Pompeo.

In turn, the human rights organization Amnesty International (Amnesty international) the statement Pompeo reacted with criticism, reports TASS. “This administration since the inauguration [of US President Donald] trump has worked to deny and take away long-standing protection of human rights. If this administration really wanted to support human rights, she would use this existing General framework. Instead, she wants to undermine rights for individuals and obligations of the authorities”, – said Director of legal protection and the activities of state bodies of the U.S. division of Amnesty International Joan Lin, the words of which are given on the website of the organization.

In her opinion, the actions of the White house “only encourages other countries to adopt the disregard for basic standards of human rights and risk to weaken the international and regional frameworks, jeopardizing the rights of millions of people around the world.” “The politicization of human rights with the aim of appear to be attempts to continue policies of hatred directed against women and the LGBT community is shameful,” concluded Joan Lin.

Human rights activists believe that the White house is ready to close eyes on violation of human rights in allied countries such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Egypt. They also fear that Washington’s actions will restrict abortion rights, reports “Voice of America”.

The administration trump has stepped up efforts to fight against abortion in the UN since then, in 2017, reduced the funding in the area of population, since it participates in the “program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization”. The UN insists that this impression is wrong.

In April, the U.S. threatened to veto a UN resolution against sexual violence in armed conflict. This was avoided due to the fact that the text of the document was removed long coherent sentence in which the administration of the tramp saw the hint of abortion, told the diplomats.

Last year Washington tried to remove language on sexual and reproductive health of several resolutions of the General Assembly, and in March made a similar attempt during the annual meeting of the UN Commission on the status of women, but did not succeed.