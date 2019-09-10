Pompeo: the US has suspended consultations with the Taliban, while those ‘not taking responsibility’ (PHOTO)

Loading...

Washington has temporarily suspended participation in consultations with representatives of the radical movement “Taliban”* for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. About it as transfers TASS, said on Sunday U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo, the TV channel NBC.

The head of the American foreign Ministry asked, does the cancellation of the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald trump and representatives of the Taliban that negotiations have been terminated. “For some time it is so – he replied. – We withdrew the envoy Khalilzad in Washington.” Zalmay Khalilzad is the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan.

The TV channel Fox News Pompeo, speaking of the consultations, said: “I Hope that we shall resume them,” but did not specify when this might happen. “Ultimately it will depend on the Taliban. They must demonstrate that they are ready to do what we asked them in consultation,” he said.

In addition, Pompeo said the TV channel CNN that Washington will not agree to any agreement with the Taliban until they demonstrate willingness to take on serious commitments and to fulfill them.

According to the head of the Department of state, the Taliban must “take meaningful commitments” and to show “ability to fulfill his promises.” “We will reduce the number of our forces only if certain terms are met”, – he added.

Cancellation of bilateral talks between U.S. and Taliban will lead to new victims among the American soldiers in Afghanistan, said in a statement on Sunday statement by the Taliban.

The Taliban will continue fighting in Afghanistan”, – quotes Agency the words of the official representative of the movement of Zabiulla Mujaahid. SW said, “the Americans most affected by the cancellation of talks”. Mujahid warned that the move “will lead to new victims among the American military and material losses on the U.S. facilities in Afghanistan.

According to the Taliban, according to the achieved agreement with the administration of Washington, representatives of the movement “was ready” to start the intra-Afghan talks with the official government in Kabul September 23″.

We will remind, yesterday the President of the United States Donald trump announced the cancellation of the planned September 8 meetings with leaders of the Taliban and Afghan President. Trump also said the refusal from participation in the negotiations for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan after the terrorist attack in Kabul, which killed 12 people.

September 2, Zalmay Khalilzad, to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and submitted him a draft peace agreement between the Taliban and the Washington administration. On Saturday, trump said that it has cancelled scheduled for September 8 meeting with representatives of the Taliban and the Ghani, and refused to participate in the negotiations for a peaceful settlement in the Republic due to the terrorist attack in Kabul.

Over the past year, the United States and the Taliban held eight rounds of talks, which discussed the withdrawal of troops, cease-fire, the prospect of further intra-Afghan relations and to ensure that Afghanistan will not become a training ground for international terrorism. On August 24 representatives of the parties during the ninth round of negotiations in Doha agreed on the timing of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

*The Taliban (the Taliban) – the group recognized as the decision of the Supreme court dated 14 February 2003 as a terrorist organization. Its activity in Russia is prohibited.