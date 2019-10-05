Pompeo : US will sign the Montenegro defence deal for $ 36 million (PHOTOS)

U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo said Friday that between the United States and Montenegro will sign a deal for $ 36 million in the sphere of defense, which involves the supply of military vehicles, reports Reuters.

“The U.S. is looking forward to [the implementation of] supplies, in the amount of $ 36 million light tactical vehicles to our NATO ally, once this agreement is signed”, – said the American Secretary of state.

According to the information on the page Pompeo on Twitter on Friday he had a meeting with the President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic.

Now Pompeo is a short trip to Montenegro and Northern Macedonia. First, the country has become a member of NATO, the second is in the process of accession.

Secretary of state highly assessed the cooperation of US intelligence with Montenegro, through which “we managed to develop a patch against the latest Russian malware that now protects millions of devices worldwide.”