Pool, lake, sea: how to protect yourself from coronavirus while swimming this summer
Although much of what seems mundane action, including a haircut and lunch at your favorite restaurant entails a high risk of infection with coronavirus, swimming during a pandemic COVID-19 appears to be relatively safe, writes the New York Post.
Experts report that the virus does not live in the water pools. According to the Centers for control and disease prevention, “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through hot tub”.
But before you dive into the deep, here’s what you need to know to make sure that the afternoon in the pool will not end with the virus floating in your blood.
If chlorine kills coronavirus infection
Chlorinated pool water is detrimental to the microbe.
“The average amount of chlorine in the pool kills the virus,” says Robert Levine, Professor of medicine in the College of nursing the University of Tennessee.
If the coronavirus is killing sea water
Similarly, scientists have reported that the coronavirus is unlikely to thrive in seawater or ocean water. Sea surfs this virus prefers human saliva. Although fresh water can not kill the virus, the probability of contamination in the lake is small.
“You’ll probably have to drink a whole lake to get an infectious dose of coronavirus, said Paul cannon, Professor of molecular Microbiology and immunology at southern California University. — The effect of its dilution with water is enormous.”
What about sunbathing?
The coronavirus may not know how to swim, but it is more than an artfully striking unwary vacationers. For this reason, it is important to ensure that the surface of the sun loungers, water slides and handrails were regularly disinfected.
In some cases it is better to avoid swimming
When your mayor says that “there is no way to control the” density at parties near the lake, it’s time to find another place to stay. Although water sports seem to be safe, maintaining a distance of 6 feet (about 2 meters) from other people, both in water and outside of it, remains crucial. Swim, drink and chat in close proximity to other dangerous.
Also, do not borrow goggles from a friend or relative. We all once did. But this coming summer when you need to buy their own. CDC “strongly recommends people to share items that are difficult to disinfect or that is in contact with the face.” Nose clips and tubes for swimming are also considered personal equipment.
When you remove the mask
We are all tired of wearing masks — but we are afraid of social communication, which is accompanied by the fact that we show your face. Good news for swimmers: the CDC advises wearing a mask in the water.
“Facial tissue cover — warn CDC — can make it difficult to breath when it’s wet”.
And it can be just as deadly as a dose of coronavirus.
bookmark