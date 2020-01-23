Pool party and meeting Chinese New year: how to spend a weekend in Miami (24-26 January)
What: Free salsa night
When: Friday, January 24, from 18:00
Where: The Gates Hotel South Beach — a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, 2360 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: travel the Caribbean with The Gates Hotel South Beach. Just come and immerse yourself in the rhythms of salsa. You will play rousing music, famous African drum rhythms and Spanish guitar sounds. Special guest of the evening — DJ Almer Lopez.
Take my dance shoes in the lobby and join the fun!
Cost: free.
What: afternoon rooftop party in Miami
When: Friday, January 24, 14:00
Where: 928 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Go to this weekend for a party on the rooftop on South beach in Miami. Enjoy cocktails and a stunning ocean view, live music and positive vibrations of this place.
The party will last until 20:00.
Admission is free, but you need to register.
Cost: free.
What: Party Don’t Fake the Funk
When: Friday, 24 January, 17:00
Where: The Dirty Rabbit Wynwood, 151 Northwest 24th Street, Unit #107, Miami, FL 33127
Read more: the Party Don’t Fake the Funk is every Friday. Join to good tunes and enjoy one of our signature cocktails. Feel funky and let music set you free.
For reservations please contact the organizer at info@thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com or call: 305-812-3308.
Cost: from $0.
What: Annual day of family fun
When: Saturday, January 25, from 11:00
Where: Shenandoah Park, 1800 Southwest 21st Avenue, Miami, FL 33145
Read more: Annual day of family fun in the Park Shenandoah unites family, lovers and sports all year round. However, on the last Saturday of January is something special. Thanks to the efforts of Miami, the County Miami Dade and some key local merchants here will hold a family festival. So come and spend a fun day in the circle of your family and loved ones.
Cost: free.
What: pool Party
When: Saturday, January 25, from 14:00
Where: Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar, 1020 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Every weekend in Miami is one of the best parties on Ocean Drive! Splash — is a daily pool party, which you should visit. Enjoy the music of the best DJs of South Florida, performance of dancers, and a show of paintings drawn on the body.
To book a VIP table, please send an e-mail bottleservice@clevelander.com or call at (786) 525-9742.
The only entrance for audience 21+. You must show a valid photo ID.
Cost: free.
What: Meeting of the Chinese New year in ChinaTown
When: Saturday, January 25, from 10:00
Where: 551 NE 167th St, 551 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Read more: Come celebrate Chinese New Year in Chinatown. The meeting will be held in the new large Asian supermarket where you can get acquainted with the Asian culture, and spend a Saturday with friends and family. Food, performances, dragon dance, Chinese traditional clothes – all this you will be able to see, taste and feel at the event.
Cost: free.
What: Free children’s festival
When: Saturday, January 25, from 11:00
Where: Coral Gables Woman’s Club, 1001 E Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Read more: Miami to host free children’s festival, which will feature an unusual exhibition of butterflies. Also there will be inflatable exposure measuring 15 by 28 inches (38 to 71 cm), inside which will be another 100 butterflies. Visitors will provide sticks for feeding on nectar and will tell you how to feed and handle a butterfly.
Come for the whole day with your friends and family to make hundreds of bright photos.
Cost: free.
What: opening of the exhibition: ecology, technology and the power of human connections
When: Saturday, January 25, 16:00
Where: The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU, 10975 Southwest 17th Street, Miami, FL 33199
Read more: Join the opening of the spring exhibitions at The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum. Here for you prepared three exciting shows that explore ecology, technology and human relations.
Museum members will receive exclusive access to tours, followed by a private reception with refreshments. If you are not a member, you can buy a ticket at the door for $15.
Cost: from $0.
What: screening of the film The Matrix
When: Sunday, January 26, from 19:00
Where: The Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Read more: Popular independent movie theater O Cinema returns to Winwood with the program Wynwood Film, monthly screenings pop-up across the district in partnership with the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID). The screenings will take place on the last Sunday of each month in various venues in the arts district.
January 26 will be a special screening of “the Matrix”.
Cost: free.
What: Flea market #onLincoln
When: Sunday, January 26, from 9:00
Where: Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Market of Antiques and collectibles under the open sky #onLincoln takes place every two weeks on Lincoln road in Miami beach. This was the largest Sunday social event, attracting one of the largest eclectic crowds of treasure hunters in South Florida.
Looking for something unusual and one of a kind? Then come and immerse yourself in the search for the real treasure.
Antique market offers a variety of vintage goods, including clothing, jewelry and objects of art and design and medieval furniture.
Cost: free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.