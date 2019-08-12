Poor Megan: the wife of Prince Harry appeared in the center of the scandal diet pills
The wife of the Duke Sassenage, Prince Harry, Megan Markle is often in the maelstrom of scandalous events. Usually she provokes the noise around him, but this time the scandal was caused by the actions of scammers: unknown framed Markle, spreading the cure for excess weight on her behalf. About it writes “StarHit”.
It is reported that on the eve of the Network appeared advertising a miracle-medicines called “Pill Megan”, who allegedly invented herself the wife of Prince Harry. In the description of the product indicated that this tool will help you to lose weight without exhausting diets and exhausting fitness training.
Electronic resource, First Level Fitness posted on his page two photos of the Duchess Sassacci: before and after pregnancy. Under the photos, the authors made a statement on behalf of Markle.
“After giving birth, I lost form. But with pills Keto I again the same as before,” — said in a post.
The fraudsters claimed that Markle went against the Royal family in the name of his new invention and thinks the pills all of his life.
Another portal has decided not to confine the frames. They posted a fake interview with Megan.
It tells that the wife of Prince Harry tired to look for ways to return to the previous state. She can no longer torture yourself with hard workouts in the gym. So she allegedly launched his own line of drugs for weight loss.
A thorough investigation on this matter conducted newspaper the Mirror, which was publicized actions of dishonest “business”. For meticulous investigation into the Royal family of Britain expressed deep gratitude to him.
In addition, Buckingham Palace demanded an end to the slanders against the Duchess Casesmy using her name in advertising.
According to representatives of most of Megan in the near future will take all appropriate steps to combat illegal actions against the Duchess.
