Poor quality sunglasses cause loss of vision
July 15, 2019
Ophthalmic surgeon Natalia Maichuk told how dangerous poor quality sunglasses. It turned out, in an attempt to protect eyes from bright light a person can lose vision as a result of the retinal burn.
Unscrupulous manufacturers with the release points do not think about the importance of protection from ultraviolet radiation. Simple glass and sometimes plastic, do not delay aggressive sun’s rays, according to the portal “Word and Business”.
The expert recommends to buy sunglasses in specialized points where a function check of the product. The first is to pay attention to the ability to absorb ultraviolet light, and then to choose the form and color. To increase the level of protection can be ordered in optics special coating.