Poor quality sunglasses cause loss of vision

| July 15, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Ophthalmic surgeon Natalia Maichuk told how dangerous poor quality sunglasses. It turned out, in an attempt to protect eyes from bright light a person can lose vision as a result of the retinal burn.

Некачественные солнцезащитные очки вызывают потерю зрения

Unscrupulous manufacturers with the release points do not think about the importance of protection from ultraviolet radiation. Simple glass and sometimes plastic, do not delay aggressive sun’s rays, according to the portal “Word and Business”.

The expert recommends to buy sunglasses in specialized points where a function check of the product. The first is to pay attention to the ability to absorb ultraviolet light, and then to choose the form and color. To increase the level of protection can be ordered in optics special coating.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.