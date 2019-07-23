Poor Queen! Elizabeth II was not included in TOP 10 richest monarchs
Despite the fact that the British Queen Elizabeth II is the most famous monarch in the world, she entered the top 10 of the wealthiest heads of state. This is stated in the results of the research of Business Insider, writes the Express.
The publication examined the status of the richest monarchs of the world and came to a disappointing conclusion, the ranking was no place for Elizabeth.
It turned out that the British Queen was pushed less known, but more financially secure colleagues.
So, in the tenth place situated the Prince of Monaco albert II. Despite the small size of the Principality, the Royal family is considered to be one of the richest in Europe. Her fortune is estimated at one billion dollars.
Ninth place is occupied by the ruler of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. On account of his 1.2 billion dollars, which he received thanks to the oil and gas reserves.
The eighth position is the Moroccan king Mohammed VI. He owns $ 2.1 billion, the seventh — Hans-Adam II, the ruling of the 15th the Prince of Liechtenstein with $ 3.5 billion, and the sixth Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri 4 billion dollars.
The same amount as the Duke, owns and Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Emir of Dubai, Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates.
Before him goes the Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan — President of UAE and Emir of Abu Dhabi from 15 billions of dollars.
Three billion dollars ahead of the Khalifa , the king of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al Saud. This allowed him to take third place.
“Silver” went to the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah on his account is a tidy sum of $ 20 billion.
The rich ruler was the king of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn. He owns 30 billion dollars.
Elizabeth IIwas only in 11th place in the ranking of the richest royals. Its condition is estimated in $ 500 million.
