Popular 20-year-old Hollywood actor died in his sleep
Saturday, July 6, in Los Angeles, died unexpectedly popular American actor and dancer Cameron Boyce. He was only 20 years old. In a statement, Cameron’s family said he died in his sleep. Cause of death was “an attack of illness from which he took a course of treatment.”
What exactly was sick Boyce is not yet known. The website TMZ, specializing in celebrity culture, said that Cameron came to the ambulance, but doctors were unable to help him. It all happened very quickly.
Cameron Boyce born may 28 1999 in Los Angeles. Since childhood was fond of dancing. His favorite style was a break. With his four friends Boyce organized the dance group X-Mob. It drew attention. The talented boy was noticed by the film producers. The first role Cameron got in the mystical Thriller “the Mirror” in 2008. Then it was off in the blockbuster “the expendables”. Adam Sandler invited Beuys to play in the Comedy “Classmates” one of the children of his hero. Cameron got a role in “Classmates 2”.
Cameron Boyce and Adam Sandler in the film “Classmates 2”
But the real star for him was the TV show “the Heirs”, which shows the Disney channel. Filmed for the third season. On the same channel Boyce starred in the TV series “Jesse” (2011-2015). His last acting job for Disney was the role in the TV series “Mrs. Fletcher”, which is expected to premiere this year.

