Popular British singer Gary Barlow didn’t wash my hair for 16 years (photo)
Ecology has become a stumbling block in relations between the United States and the European Union after the American President Donald trump refused to comply with the terms of the Paris climate agreement.
Until the powers that be scratching their spears, trying to solve this problem, many people in different countries tend to make their own, albeit small contribution to protecting the environment. It turns out that in the West some years there is a period, called No poo. People refuse to shampoos and other means for washing the hair. They use only water and claim that their hair and skin have become only get better from this! Not environment suffers because water is not get the chemical substances contained in detergents.
One of the first who has said publicly about this method of hair care, has become a popular British singer Gary Barlow. A former member of the supergroup Take That in 2017, stated that he is not washed up… 14 years!
Gary Barlow
He adheres to this rule today. 48-year-old singer claims that he felt discomfort in the first two weeks. After that, the hair has got a natural Shine and no problems with the smell and other unpleasant consequences he was not.
The activist No poo Patrick Graham from Gloucestershire States that refused to shampoos even 25 years ago. He is now 60. “I had a problem with dandruff. I could not get rid of it. Did not help either medicated shampoos or widely advertised special shampoos. In the hearts I stopped to wash my hair. The first two weeks things got worse. But then came the feeling of clean hair. They have acquired a natural Shine. Soon, but not gone! And it does not appear I have since. No bad smell, my hair is clean,” says the Brit.
I agree with Graham, the famous British broadcaster and political commentator Andrew Marr. He recently said that not washing his hair since 2006 and he is comfortable. “Well me, my wallet and nature. Now nobody suffers”, says Marr.
Popular blogger Kaylee Tomas refused to shampoos in March 2015. She saw the 28-year-old British women Milton Keynes, which argued that without shampooing your hair is cleaned themselves. In addition, you save not only electricity, drying them each time, but their time. Thomas decided to check it out, and soon published an enthusiastic report in his blog, Blue jeans, white tee (“Blue jeans white tea”). Kaylee said that her hair was not only cleaner, but softer and thicker. “At the same time they are easy to comb and keep the form,” she added. There was another unexpected effect. From Thomas disappeared skin irritation behind the ears!
However, dermatologists and hairdressers think that this method of hair care and scalp wrong. A complete rejection of the shampoos in favor of simple rinsing with water is not good for the hair. Hair secrete oil, which gives them a natural Shine. But the excess water does not clean as it does not remove harmful bacteria and cleanses the scalp from the sweat that inevitably appears in hot weather or as a result of physical effort. Renowned British dermatologist Anabel Kingsley says: “Imagine that you don’t wash for a week or don’t wash their armpits. Presented? The same thing is happening with your scalp! Over time, it will be covered with dirt, there will be unpleasant smell, skin and hair will become oily. You’ll also create an ideal environment for the reproduction of many harmful bacteria.”
Kingsley strongly recommends that you wash your hair at least once in three days. However, if you disturbit environment, it proposes to use natural, tailor-made shampoos which today is very wide.
