Popular drinks that increase the risk of cancer
People who frequently drink sodas or sugary juices, have an increased risk of cancer. The relevant conclusions made by scientists on the results of the study, reported in the pages of the BMJ.
In the framework of the scientific work, the experts analyzed data on 107 volunteers. Managed to establish that those who frequently drinks sweetened beverages, including the purchase of packaged juices, increased risk of cancer, including breast cancer. In addition, the love for soda pop and similar products and facing other health problems, including obesity and diabetes, are also more significant becomes the probability of failures in the cardiovascular system.
Artificial sugar is bad for several reasons, and it provokes glucose intolerance. It is better to prefer the safe drinks and juices can be prepared at home from natural ingredients.