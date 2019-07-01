Popular fruit caused an outbreak of salmonellosis in 8 States: in the midst of new York
The centers for control and prevention (CDC) reported that consumption of fresh papaya imported from Mexico associated with Salmonella outbreak, which has already affected 62 people in 8 US States.
On Friday, June 28, CDC reported that 62 people have been infected with a strain of Salmonella Salmonella Uganda, 23 of them were hospitalized, writes Fox News. The cases occurred in the period from 14 January to 8 June, most of them had in April.
“Epidemiological data and the first information about the distribution of the products indicate that fresh whole papaya imported from Mexico and sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, new Jersey, new York, Pennsylvania and Rhode island are the likely source of this outbreak,” said CDC.
Although reports of deaths from Salmonella were reported, the Agency recommends that residents of these States not to eat the whole fresh papaya from Mexico. Health officials also advise against eating fruit salads and mixtures, including papaya from Mexico.
“If you are sure that you bought papayas come from Mexico, you can ask about it, — said the Agency. — If in doubt, don’t eat papaya. Throw it away”.
The CDC also recommends that importers, suppliers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and other suppliers of food services in all States to discontinue the sale of fresh whole papaya imported from Mexico.
Most — 24 cases of the disease were recorded in new York, the 14th Connecticut and 12th new Jersey.
The symptoms of salmonellosis usually develop through 12-72 hours after contact with the bacteria, most people begin diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.
“In some people the disease may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized, the statement says the CDC. Infection of Salmonella may spread from the intestines into the bloodstream and then to other places of the body.”
Federal health officials say that children younger than 5 years, pregnant women, people over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to suffer severe forms of salmonellosis.
According to estimates by the CDC, Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths in the U.S. each year. According to the Agency, food is a source of about 1 million such diseases.