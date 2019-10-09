Popular Hollywood actor lost his head (photo)
Popular American actor and musician Jared Leto, star of “Dallas buyers club” and “suicide Squad”, said that he had lost the copy of my head, with which he in may this year came the traditional Ball costume Institute MET Gala.
This ultra-realistic accessory made for him in the fashion house Gucci in cooperation with the company Makinarium creating special effects. Jared was also in extravagant red outfit of the same brand.
Two-headed Jared became a sensation.
In an interview with GQ magazine Summer admitted that after the party could not find his head. He believes that it was stolen. “I have no idea where she is… If anyone finds my head, bring it to the nearest Gucci store and swap it for a pair of dirty sneakers,” said the musician.
The cost of the head is not less than 11 thousand dollars.
This summer, Jared Leto visited in Ukraine.
