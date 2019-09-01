Popular Hollywood comedian was in an accident (photos)
Sunday, September 1, famous American actor Kevin HART got in a car accident. The incident occurred in a suburb of Los Angeles near Mulholland Drive. 40-year-old comedian ended up in the hospital with multiple injuries. Basically HART’s injured back.
According to local police, Kevin was in the front passenger seat of your own car Plymouth Barracuda 1970. This rare car was presented to him recently on his birthday. HART proudly put a photo of a car in Instagramв July. The actor collects vintage cars.
Looked like a Plymouth Barracuda before the accident
Behind the wheel was 28-year-old Jared black. Also the car sat 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman. It is not clear how these people are connected with HART. Black was sober. He just lost control. In the result, Plymouth had rolled from the hillside on the highway. To avoid collision with other cars, Jared turned sharply. Car HART turned over. The roof was crushed.
That’s what is left of a rare sports car after the accident
Kevin managed to get out of the car. Lying on the roadside, he called 911. Black and Broxterman had to be removed from the car police arrived. Jarel was seriously injured. Rebecca hospitalization is not required.
HART in films since 2000. It is also known as the master of the genre stand up. Among the most popular films of the actor include “fool’s Gold”, “Half of the spy,” “Jumanji: a jungle”.
At the end of last year, Kevin appeared in the center of the scandal. The American film Academy has announced the actor leading the ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar-2019”. This was done on 4 December. Two days later, activists of the LGBT community, reminded HART of his old jokes and comments, insulting to sexual minorities. In the end, the comedian refused to conduct the ceremony. For the first time in 30 years she passed in the end without leading.
