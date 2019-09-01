Popular in the world of food cause the growth of tumors
Eating fried food in oil increases the inflammation of the colon and provokes an increase of the tumor. This was stated by U.S. researchers from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
They conducted an experiment on mice with inflammation and colon cancer. Giving the animals a meal, they found that those in the circulatory system spread bacteria and toxic products. In addition, the tumor has doubled, according to Medicalxpress.
Eating fried in vegetable oil products is not a cause of cancer, said the scientists. But can adversely affect the health of people who have bowel problems.
In the USA, many people suffer from such diseases, but some still continue to eat fast food and fried foods, noted the researchers. They are at serious risk, warned the experts.