Popular in Ukraine low-cost airline has suspended the license
Aviation authority ENAC Italy on December 29 announced the suspension of the license of low-cost Ernest Airlines to transport passengers and cargo from January 13 2020.
It is reported avianews.com.
The airline has banned the sale of tickets, but provided the opportunity to perform the flights in peak period traffic during the new year holidays with the aim of protecting passengers who already have purchased tickets.
In ENAC noticed that sanctions against Ernest Airlines not connected with safety, therefore, the ban on flights is delayed.
The suspension of a license is justified by regulator regulation No. 1008 of 2008, which provides General rules for the provision of aviation services within the EU.
In ENAC said that if Ernest Airlines will provide the necessary safeguards provided by EU rules, suspension of the license may be cancelled.
In Ernest Airlines has announced that it is now working with the Italian aviation authorities and its shareholders to resolve the situation and revoke the decision of suspending the license.
Low-cost is the largest player in the market of flights between Ukraine and Italy. The airline’s route network includes four areas of Kiev, four from the city, one from Odessa, and two from Kharkov.
In November 2019, the airport Zhuliany for a day stopped the service Ernest Airlines, citing the availability of debt, but later the parties settled the disputed question.