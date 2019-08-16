Popular myths about soups that you should not believe
For years, the soups were considered useful, but now more and more people abandon them, considering them harmful.
Soups are very popular around the world. Almost every nation has its own popular soup. Soup and borscht in Russia and Ukraine, Pho Bo in Vietnam, Tom Yam in Thailand, Bouillabaisse in France, Kharcho in Georgia. In Soviet times we were taught that the soup to eat every day. Now the situation has changed a bit, many do without the soup for several days, and some weeks. Appeared opponents of the soup. Here are the arguments that they put forward.
First, the soup had very little nutrients as they are destroyed by prolonged heat treatment. Experts claim that it’s not. Cooking is one of the most gentle ways of cooking. The temperature does not exceed 100 degrees, while during baking or frying of foods temperature can reach 300 degrees. In addition, the nutrients remain in the broth.
Second, some opponents of soups claim that soup in the body gets so many substances that the liver and kidneys can not cope. This statement is too unscientific. Weird to think that when cooked in foods, an additional substances. Also wrong to assume that the stocks remain hazardous substance when it is prepared from quality ingredients.
And another strange argument of the opponents of soup – hot soup is dangerous as there is a risk of cancer of the esophagus or larynx. It is very important to understand that any very hot food can be dangerous – tea, compote, soup. There is no difference.