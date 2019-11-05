Popular pharmacy student refused to sell cold medicine without confirming immigration status
The user CVS is investigating the claim of the student engineer Purdue University, who said that he was denied the purchase of OTC medicines for colds, because the employees of pharmacies in Indiana looked at his driver’s license with the Puerto Rico flag and said that he needed a valid ID USA. About it writes USA Today.
The situation occurred on 25 October, but immediately became viral in social networks. The mother of Jose Guzman Payano told this story in his post on Facebook. This post has been shared more than 5,500 times.
Arlene Pano Burgos wrote that her son “is actually a citizen of the United States.”
“What made this employee to ask him for a visa? — wrote Piano Burgos in his post on Facebook. Maybe, accent, skin color or Puerto Rican flag on your license? Whatever motivated her to discriminate against my son, it just is the epitome of what is today banned in the United States.”
Pano Burgos said he had not received a response from CVS after contacting the office of the national pharmacy chains to find out whether the truth what he said — that his driver’s license from Puerto Rico do not meet the company’s policy with respect to U.S., canadian and Mexican identity.
But, CVS apologized.
“We are committed to ensuring that every customer received friendly service in our stores, and we apologize to the buyer for his recent experience, — said the press-Secretary of CVS and Amy Thibault. — We are investigating the issue to find out more about what happened. Although our employees must comply with the laws and regulations requiring identification for purchase of medications without a prescription, we expect that all customers will be treated professionally.”
Regarding identity documents from Puerto Rico she said, “Yes, ID be Puerto Rican is considered a valid form of identification in the CVS pharmacy. All employees are reminded of company policy”.
It all started when Guzman Payano, sensing the approach of a cold, went to bed.He woke up from nasal congestion and sore throat so strong that it was hard for him to breathe. Later that same day, at the student medical center at Purdue University and was diagnosed with bronchitis. However, he attributed over-the-counter medication Mucinex that was supposed to help.
Guzman Payano said he was a weekly customer at this CVS pharmacy on the ground floor of the building Fuse, not far from the campus, there is convenient to walk.
ID, which the guy showed to the employee, struck her as insufficient.
“She said that I needed a visa, said Guzman Payano. I tried to explain that Puerto Rico is part of the United States. I don’t need a visa or something. She just repeated the same thing three times.”
The guy showed his passport, but it didn’t help. The employee of the pharmacy demanded some kind of immigration document, before being able to buy cold medicine.
“Then I realized what was happening, he said. — There was no reason to continue the conversation”.
He left and then returned in a few minutes to see if he can help the shift supervisor or Manager.
Guzman Payano said he faced similar situations in West Lafayette since he arrived at the University at which studies 71 students who came from Puerto Rico.
“I don’t think it happened by accident, î said Guzman Payano. It’s strange, because we have such a wide campus. There are people everywhere. But I can’t use my ID from Puerto Rico. Even my passport! It should not be.”
The guy asked a friend with a car to take him to the store Meyer. There is no problem he sold drugs.
Pano Burgos said that he wrote his post in the hope that Puerto Ricans will not encounter similar situations.
“It was embarrassing for me,’ said Pano Burgos. — He caught a cold. He needed cough medicine. I couldn’t let this go unnoticed”.