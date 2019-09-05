Popular rap singer Nicki Minaj announced the termination of his musical career
The famous American rap singer Nicki Minaj has announced the completion of his musical career. Their recognition she shared with fans on Twitter, writes “life”.
“I decided to leave to be with his family”, — she wrote.
I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE
She also appealed to fans with a request to stay with her until the end.
The newspaper reminds that during his career the singer has released four albums. The last album — “Queen” — was published in August 2018. The last date of the single “Megatron” was released on 21 June.
Nicki Minaj (centre) with Little Mix
As previously reported “FACTS”, in November last year, Nicki Minaj has become one of triumphators annual ceremony of the European awards MTV — MTV EMA 2018 in the Spanish Bilbao. On it, Minaj won two awards. The performer was not equal in the categories “Best image” and “the Best artist of hip-hop”. In addition, Minaj performed in the concert part of the ceremony, along with a popular female group Little Mix.
