Popular Russian actor has lost 100 pounds: before and after photos
Russian actor, star of many TV series Aleksandr Semchev has lost 100 pounds by making himself a gift for the 50th anniversary.
As informs “StarHit”, the Semchev, which weighed 200 kg, was suffering from diabetes, shortness of breath and high blood pressure.
Of course, he was given the role of the good-natured fat, but doctors warned the actor he will not live long.
The Semchev read on proper nutrition and soon was able to lose 40 kg, but did not stop and lost another 60 lbs.
Friends of the actor have even invented a nickname for him: “Pollachi”.
Were rumours that the Semchev had surgery to reduce the stomach, but he denies it. “Reduce portions, drink water to enhance metabolism and alternate chicken breast, Turkey and fish. Well, of course, it’s not just chicken breast, there are also raw vegetables. Stir in equal proportions and see the effect”, says the actor.
