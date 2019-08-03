Popular Russian singer denied entry to Ukraine: diplomats
Popular Russian singer Yegor Creed, SBU closed the access to the territory of Ukraine for the period up to 2021. The decision was taken by the secret service in February 2016. Recall the “FACTS” he wrote about the scandal with obscure deportation of Pakistanis from Ukraine.
“In relation to the requested citizen of the Russian Federation reported that in February 2016, the security service of Ukraine took the decision to ban him entry to the territory of Ukraine for a period of 5 years”, — stated in the SBU response to a query of journalists 112.ua.
25-year-old Yegor kreed (Egor Nikolaevich Bulankin) began his solo career in 2011 under the pseudonym KReeD. He is the author and performer of his own songs.
In March 2016, the singer flew to Ukraine from St. Petersburg, but on the territory of our country did not let him.
We will remind, earlier similar restriction on entry to Ukraine, the SBU introduced a controversial Russian teledive Dana Borisova and comedian of Belarus Ivan Usovich.
