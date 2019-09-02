Popular Spanish dancer killed in front of hundreds of spectators (video)
Sunday, September 1, in the town of Las Berlins, located about 100 kilometres North-West of Madrid, more than a thousand spectators witnessed the death of popular dancer and singer Juana Sanz garcía. 30-year-old pop star performed at the close of the music festival as a member of their Super group Hollywood Orchestra.
The tragedy occurred at 01:45 local time. On stage at this point, there were nine dancers and myself Juan. Their performance was accompanied by fireworks and pyrotechnic effects. Suddenly, two pyrotechnic devices exploded. Whether petard, or burning the device chip punched Garcia in the chest. 30-year-old actress fell on the stage. The dancers rushed to her aid.
Also from the hall to the stage ran the doctor and nurse were among the spectators. They tried to give the victim first aid until the arrival of ambulance crews. Paramedics arrived 25 minutes later. Juan was taken to the hospital, but to save her doctors failed.
Group Super Hollywood Orchestra
Garcia was the chief choreographer and soloist of the Super Hollywood Orchestra. The group consisted of 15 people — musicians, dancers, singers. At the request of the promoters group, all previous performances were also accompanied, but there were no problems. The police are investigating. City officials, who organized the festival, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased actress.
. In a nightclub, the athletes celebrated the success of the U.S. women’s team in water Polo. Suddenly collapsed on the balcony. Two people were killed, more than 20 pluchit injury.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter