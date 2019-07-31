Popular Ukrainian actor for the first time revealed the reasons for the divorce with his second wife
Famous Ukrainian actor Alexei Tritenko (“Accidental meetings”, “Milkmaid of hatsapetovki s”, “Cool”) first told me about their personal relationships. In an interview with journalists of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine,” Alex said frankly that he led a double-marriage to divorce. .
Alexei was twice married to Actresses. His first wife was the star of the TV series “Likar Kovalchuk” Anastasia Karpenko and the second actress Zoryana Marchenko — they got married in 2014. Alex recognizes that both former spouses now supports a “brilliant relationship”.
— I once chose these women, — said Alexey journalists of TV channel “Ukraine”. — In General, I believe that ex-wives do not exist. You bear some, including karmic responsibility for that choice. After the first marriage I was young and categorically said that I would never get married. And here again — in 11 days almost instantly signed. But our common profession at the same time and helped, and disturbed married life. On the one hand, it’s just a disaster, because in any case there is a kind of creative jealousy. And on the other, of course, have a professional basis on which to build dialogue and common interests.
Nevertheless, the overall case did not help to bond a family, and a few years of marriage, Alex and max broke up.
— Just honest — frankly admitted Alex. — I don’t want 10 years to tell a man that hated his life and never loved.
