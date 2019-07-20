Popular Ukrainian singer lit up in the occupied Crimea (photo)

| July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Популярный украинский певец засветился в оккупированном Крыму (фото)

Famous Ukrainian singer Vadim Oleynik on 19 July published in Instagram photo of his holiday in the occupied Yalta.

“Came to the friend to the concert!” — he wrote.

Популярный украинский певец засветился в оккупированном Крыму (фото)

Singer also noted that the photo was taken in the Concert hall “Jubilee” in Yalta. Probably Olejnik came to the concert of Russian singer Philip Kirkorov.

Популярный украинский певец засветился в оккупированном Крыму (фото)

As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently in the occupied Crimea lit another famous Ukrainian. Thus, the former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) came to the occupied Crimea, where he visited the open championship of sports school No. 6 at sumo, which was held in the village of Gaspra, near Yalta, on the basis of DYUSK “Titan”. The athlete also posted in Instagram photo, taken in the Crimea.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.