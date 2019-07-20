Popular Ukrainian singer lit up in the occupied Crimea (photo)
Famous Ukrainian singer Vadim Oleynik on 19 July published in Instagram photo of his holiday in the occupied Yalta.
“Came to the friend to the concert!” — he wrote.
Singer also noted that the photo was taken in the Concert hall “Jubilee” in Yalta. Probably Olejnik came to the concert of Russian singer Philip Kirkorov.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently in the occupied Crimea lit another famous Ukrainian. Thus, the former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) came to the occupied Crimea, where he visited the open championship of sports school No. 6 at sumo, which was held in the village of Gaspra, near Yalta, on the basis of DYUSK “Titan”. The athlete also posted in Instagram photo, taken in the Crimea.
