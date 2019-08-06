Popular Ukrainian TV presenter starred in the first film and told the details (photo)
In Kiev is shooting artistic picture of the “Echo” of the Ukrainian Director Valery Shalygo. The film tells about the events that took place in Vinnitsa during the occupation in 1941. The main role in the film is the host of “Talking Ukraine” Alexey Sukhanov. This is the first experience of a TV journalist in the movie.
I’m a bit worried — confessed “FACTS” leading channel “Ukraine”. — For me this is the first test shots in cinema. I had once to try their powers on the theatre stage in the play “Kill the Dragon”. But cinema is a completely different experience. I confess that I could not refuse Valeriy Shalyga — the Holocaust is a serious and painful for all of us. Too many human lives have been destroyed then.
Alex plays watchmaker David, who during the occupation, deprived of home and family. Full-scale shooting of the film took place in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr. The Director says that the film will take a year and at the end of 2020 it will see the viewer.
Alexey Sukhanov is not just an actor and popular host, and cook. and my grandmother’s hash. And Alex shared a family recipe for crispy pickle.
