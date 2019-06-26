Population growth Africa recognized threat to wildlife
Africa’s population by 2100 will increase to three billion people, experts warn.
According to UN projections, in the next 30 years the fastest growth in population will occur in African countries South of the Sahara by 2050 their population will be doubled.
But the overcrowding will lead to a massive destruction of the environment, which is dangerous not only for plants, birds and animals, but also ultimately for the people themselves.
The experts found that countries with the most dense population suffer disproportionately from the destruction of natural resources, reports
“Africa is losing many of their already endangered species and ecosystems in the coming decades, especially if abroad will increase demand for timber, minerals, fuel, agricultural products, seafood and other goods from the wild,” said Enrico di Minin from the University of Helsinki (Finland).
Some countries have already begun to take measures for the conservation of biodiversity. The best results were achieved, the Central African Republic, Botswana, Namibia and Congo.
The worst situation: in a densely populated Republic of South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria.
The experts noted that most African countries in the coming years should take targeted measures planning families and to promote economic development that does not jeopardize the integrity of the environment.
“The pressure on the environment grows. Most African States should focus on mitigating the negative effects of active growth of the population, if they want to have any chance at preserving the unique animals and plants that it is famous for Africa,” stressed the authors of the study.
We will remind, according to experts, already by the end of the century global population growth will slow from the current 1-2% to 0.1% per year. But this trend is not likely to spread to Africa where the birth rate remains the highest in the world.