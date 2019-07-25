Populists in Spain disrupted the appointment of a new Prime Minister
Thursday, July 25, the Spanish Parliament by a majority of votes has rejected the candidacy of leader of the Spanish socialist workers ‘ party (PSOE) Pedro Sanchez, nominated for the post of Prime Minister. His party in the parliamentary elections on 28 April gained the most votes. For this reason, the head of state, king Philip VI put forward Sanchez as a candidate to head the new government.
However, the PSOE failed to agree on forming a coalition with the party “Podemos” (“We”). She is a populist and advocated a revision of the relations of Spain with the European Union. In particular, Podemos calls for open borders for immigrants from Africa, not to pay Spanish debts to European creditors, does not comply with EU standards concerning the budget deficit.
Talks with populists Sanchez was leading until the last minute. However, they put forward impossible from his point of view requirements. “Podemos” wanted to get in the new government control over key ministries. For example, they wanted to put their people at the head of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of labour. These agencies control the budget expenditures.
Populists also put forward the following conditions: a sharp increase in government spending, including the introduction of benefits for all unemployed, including those who do not wish to work, as well as a significant increase in the minimum wages and allowances for dismissal, scholarships, pensions and so on. Sanchez was unable to accept them, because Spain is experiencing a protracted financial-economic crisis, and such a sharp increase in budget expenditures would clearly have caused sharp discontent in Brussels.
In accordance with the law, the next attempt to form a government can be made until September. If it fails, Philip VIне will have no choice but to appoint extraordinary parliamentary elections.
We will remind, Pedro Sanchez headed the government in June 2018. He succeeded after Parliament passed a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy. Members of his Cabinet accused of corruption. The socialists at that time were in opposition and was one of the initiators of the vote for Rajoy. The king of Spain then proposed the candidacy of Sanchez, and the Parliament by a majority of votes supported the leader of the socialists. By the way, taking the oath, he caused the dissatisfaction of many Spaniards because took an oath not on the Bible but on the Constitution, as is the atheist.
A new government was formed based on a coalition of the PSOE and Podemos. In February 2019, the relationship between the partners deteriorated to the point that Sanchez announced the collapse of the coalition and the Cabinet resigned. The April elections have not changed the alignment of political forces in the country and again has forced the two parties to sit down at the negotiating table. As you can see, the populists they were torn off.
