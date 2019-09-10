Pork: truth and myths. What you need to know about this meat
Many people are afraid of pork, considering that meat is more harmful. We will talk about the myths that are associated with pork.
Studies show that excessive consumption of red meat is harmful to health. For example, increases the risk of colon cancer. Other research suggests that white meat in large quantities can lead to the same consequences. But scientists agree on one thing – animal protein is necessary. For example, for the recovery and growth of muscles need those amino acids that are found in foods of animal origin.
Think fatty pork meat, but actually it is not so – it all depends on the part of the carcass, in what conditions and on what the animal feed was grown. The average pork in terms of fat content less than lamb. If you fear fat, choose tenderloin or carbonate, and also you can just cut the layer of fat.
Pork contains many nutrients. from beef and lamb it is distinguished by a higher content of vitamin B1, which is essential for heart, nervous system, digestion and convert it into energy. In pork a little less iron than beef, but this difference is very insignificant.
Rumor has it that pork can be toxic. Attribute this to different factors, such as the fact that pigs are often parasites, and their kidneys and liver don’t work too well and can not cope with the toxins. But it is not true. The quality of meat is guaranteed by the manufacturer, on farms met strict requirements, the meat is checked in laboratories. As for parasites, they can be all sorts of animals and birds. The danger may be only meat that does not have documents confirming quality and safety.