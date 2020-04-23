Porn site responded to the offer of “Barcelona” to rename camp Nou
April 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Nou Camp
Portal for adult Pornhub commented on Barcelona’s readiness to sell the following year the titular of the right to name its stadium “Nou camp”.
“Pornhub Stadium is a good name,” wrote Twitter pornosite.
We will remind, the Board of Directors of “Barcelona” approved the transfer of title at the camp Nou for the period 2020/21 to Fund “Bars” to raise funds for investment in research projects carried out in Catalonia and worldwide, aimed at combating the consequences COVID – 19.