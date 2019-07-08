Porn University: a former journalist, opened his own Academy “spicy genre”
Pornstar from Colombia, Alejandra Ruiz of Oman that fans of “strawberries” you know as Amaranth, Hank decided to follow senior colleagues to devote themselves to something really useful for society.
In particular, the woman decided to engage in pedagogy and opened in Medellin (which is known in the world thanks to the eponymous drug cartel) private University. However, there are taught what a “rector” knows best — the basics of the porn industry, writes the edition “Knife” referring to the Dail yMail.
Interestingly, the way the institution as a regular University. There will be trained personnel in three areas: the actual acting, producing porn films and advertising and marketing on the erotic market.
The training will take place in the form of lectures, seminars and even “creative workshops” that involve practical classes: Alejandra professes the principle “I want to learn to do something, do it yourself”.
The list of “disciplines” in the school as a whole is very solid:
- value of an erection and its types;
- how to be a porn actress of our time;
- how to protect the uniqueness of the image and the reputation;
- how to find a producer;
- how to profit from porn;
- creating the perfect porn-scenes, and more.
Yet the pair held in a local pub, so everyone can beer pull.
It should be noted that the amaranth has something to teach students: it is still not abandoned his career and, according to rumors, starred in dozens of kinky scenes daily!
In her current profession she came from journalism: once lost a bet and as punishment has posed naked. Soon it was noticed by the producers of porn, and the girl plunged into this business, what has never regretted.
