Poroshenko declared nearly 773 million in revenues in 2019
The fifth President of Ukraine and the leader of “European solidarity” Petro Poroshenko for 2019 declared nearly 773 million hryvnias of income.
This is evidenced by the data disclosed in the Declaration reports “Hvil”.
According to the Declaration, Poroshenko last year received 772,9 million UAH of income. Of them in taxes he gave 188 million UAH.
The lion’s share of income was dividends in the sum more than 606 million from the investment Fund “investment Fund “PRIME ASSETS CAPITAL”, through which Poroshenko owns its assets. The politician is the beneficial owner of 28 companies.
The press service of Poroshenko said that the dividends were not paid in 2014, and accumulated in a long time, amount transferred alleged only in late 2018 – early 2019.
In addition, the overwhelming proportion of the cost of Poroshenko last year, 584 million 414 thousand hryvnias — its contribution to the campaign Fund.
More than 108 million UAH Poroshenko received as income on bonds of domestic state loan. The press service of Poroshenko said that the law requires to declare the entire amount of government bonds, because the income was not 108, and a total of 4.6 million UAH.
33 million Poroshenko received from the sale of shares of “International investment Bank”, with the same Bank he got almost 16 million UAH of income on deposits.
6 185 000 hryvnia — it is compensation for moral damages and reimbursement of legal expenses in litigation with the BBC for dissemination of false information about what Poroshenko had paid for a meeting with the President of the United States Donald trump.
Another 2.5 million hryvnia Poroshenko received as a return of a Deposit for registration as a presidential candidate.
In 2019, the income Poroshenko in the Verkhovna Rada was more than 159 000 UAH. As President, he received a salary of 128,5 thousand UAH, and as a member of the party “European Solidarity” — almost 10 thousand.
According to the information specified in the Declaration, Poroshenko is the owner of the house in Kozin area of 1335 sq. m. for 30 million, a total of 3 apartments in the capital and 1 in the winery, as well as 3 land in Kozin and 3 in Kiev.
In the fleet of ex-President — Mercedes-BENZ Vito 116 CDI 2010, and his wife drives a Jaguar XF 4.2 L V8 2008. Also provided official cars Mercedes-BENZ S600L 2015 Mercedes-BENZ S 500L 4Matic 2015 that are owned by the party of the EU.
Among the valuable property Poroshenko stated: a number of hours, furniture, branded clothes and other valuable things belonging to him and his family.