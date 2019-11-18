Poroshenko Goncharenko laugh of a social network, cute holding hands

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada on the day of adoption of the state budget from the faction of “European solidarity” Petro Poroshenko Alexey Goncharenko captured in a strange position — holding hands.

Photos published on his page in the social network Facebook broadcaster Rostislav Sukhachev.

“Good evening,” — he signed photo.

In the comments the users of social networks actively make fun of the photo.

“They were made for each other”, — says Alexander Elimin.

“We will dance)))” — wrote Sergey Fit.

“Alexis…Sof’yushka…and the music in the background)))” — I prokomentiroval Anna Akulenko.

Petro Poroshenko Alexey Goncharenko in the hall of the Verkhovna Rada.

ukranews.com

