Poroshenko has banned the import of caustic network fotozhabu
Ukrainian lawyer and famous blogger, which has become very popular due to the unusual ridiculing politicians pictures, Michael Schneider continues to delight users funny photoshopped pics.
Today Schneider on his page in Facebook famous creative area for pictures, a La “Peter in the Maldives” or “Poroshenko, Groisman and sell watermelons at Vinnytsia market,” posted another image.
Thus, the picture depicts the ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. The former guarantor of the Constitution squatted like a bully on the background of an iron fence, presumably somewhere on the waterfront or vyhodja of the subway. Poroshenko will not be changing his style “Put that terrible”, dressed in dirty bomzhatsky jacket and dark jeans quality. Near the former is the guarantor of the trashcan, near which the exhibited bottle of beer (see that empty).
The mood of Peter Poroshenko, cheerful, judging by the photos, the hair of greasy gray hair, a bit “frayed”, but the former President was not discouraged. Apparently, the beer helped to improve the mood and relieve the post-election “power.”
Sam Schneider signed post like this: “Someone, he reminds me of”. Users immediately responded to the cheerful fotozhabu. But for some Ukrainians a “form of Peter” did not seem so funny. So, the Ukrainians say they want actually to see the ex-guarantor in such state, sitting under the fence, and in prison for what he did.
There were those who openly said they do not believe in “planting”, and be happy for just retribution, the Ukrainians will continue only online.
akcenty.com.ua