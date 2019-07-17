Porridge made from old cereals can bring to the development of dangerous diseases

| July 17, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Porridge made from old cereal with expired shelf life, can cause the emergence of cancer cells in the body, said the doctor.

Каши из старых круп могут довести до развития опасной болезни

A member of the National Association of dietitians and nutritionists, therapist Anna Belousova, warned about the danger of old dishes from cereals. The specialist noted that the rump of the last year is the process of rancidity of fats.

“Progonkaone fats can bring a lot of damage, even to a higher risk of developing cancer,” stated the therapist.

According to the expert, to determine a rancid fat is not difficult: they are characterized by an odor and bad taste. But rancidity is not just a spoiled taste. Fat go rancid due to contact with oxygen during a long or improper storage, and the oxidation process that changes its chemical composition is: fat produces toxic to the human body compounds that are not destroyed by heat treatment. There is evidence that the use of rancid oil in your food destroys the human liver.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.