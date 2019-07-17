Porridge made from old cereals can bring to the development of dangerous diseases
Porridge made from old cereal with expired shelf life, can cause the emergence of cancer cells in the body, said the doctor.
A member of the National Association of dietitians and nutritionists, therapist Anna Belousova, warned about the danger of old dishes from cereals. The specialist noted that the rump of the last year is the process of rancidity of fats.
“Progonkaone fats can bring a lot of damage, even to a higher risk of developing cancer,” stated the therapist.
According to the expert, to determine a rancid fat is not difficult: they are characterized by an odor and bad taste. But rancidity is not just a spoiled taste. Fat go rancid due to contact with oxygen during a long or improper storage, and the oxidation process that changes its chemical composition is: fat produces toxic to the human body compounds that are not destroyed by heat treatment. There is evidence that the use of rancid oil in your food destroys the human liver.