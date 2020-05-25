Porsche can create ultralight compact sports car
New Porsche can build on the architecture 718 Boxster/Cayman.
In an interview with reporters Agency Car Mr. Maurer noted that the company is technically able to build an ultralight sports car – using new materials, you can reduce the weight of current cars.
But clearly, to repeat the indicators of the auto 65 years ago with the current security measures, the German brand will not be able – it would be great if the curb weight of the new model did not exceed 1000 kg.
Now the title of the lightest in the family road Porsche Cayman carry 718 718 Boxster T and T, which have a 300-horsepower 4-cylinder boxer turbo engine volume 2.0 liters and 6-speed manual transmission.
Curb weight of both cars is 1350 kg.
Reduce weight by 300 kg work, simplifying the interior, and by using aluminum shell, with shortened overhangs and a low roof.