Porsche Exclusive offers a set of improvements for the 718 Spyder Boxter
If you think that after buying an expensive Porsche 718 Spyder Boxter you don’t have to do anything, then you are wrong!
Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers a number of visual improvements for the car. Interestingly, the main direction of improvement are the wheels, and optics.
Thus, the company offers to equip the Boxster standard wheels but matte black instead of metallic.
In addition the specialists can install on convertible tinted headlights, taillights and marker lights, also offered to paint the door handles black.
Recall that under the hood of a Boxter Spyder Porsche 718 is a 4-liter naturally aspirated petrol boxer engine with a return of 414 HP and 420 Nm of torque. With this powertrain, the car accelerates to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.
The cost of the convertible in the US is 97 $ 550, price modifications from Porsche Exclusive is not reported.