Porsche has increased its stake in Rimac
Porsche last summer bought 10% of the Croatian company Rimac Automobili now has increased its market share to 15.5%.
In a joint statement, the two automakers noted that the company will be able to learn a lot from each other.
Currently in the Porsche model range there is already quite a lot of plugin-hybrids, and recently the company introduced the first full electric sedan Taycan.
In the course of further electrification, the Germans intend to draw on the experience of team Mate Rimata that earns on the supply of their technologies. Clients include Rimac – Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, Jaguar, Renault.
In addition, the power plant hypercar Battista Pininfarina based on the one used in-house models Rimac – C_Two. Both of these electric cars will go on sale next year.
Earlier this year, Rimac invested in Hyundai and KIA, which the Croats will also help with the development of electric sports cars. Also among the investors Rimata there is a Chinese manufacturer of Camel Group battery.