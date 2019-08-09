Porsche has modified VAZ-2103

In search of inspiration in the 70-ies of the last century “AVTOVAZ” appealed to the German experts of the company Porsche.

At the time the user actively established relations with German colleagues, planning the cooperation in the update of the car VAZ-2103. So in 1976, the Porsche designers presented their vision of the car.

According to experts of the German mark, “treshke” it is not suitable with chrome fittings, which are widely used for the exterior. They have developed a different grille and got rid of the shiny mouldings and steel bumpers and the instrument panel in the cabin slipped down. The car has become much quieter to operate that perfectly fit into the European standards.

However, the company said it considered the project too expensive and too progressive and simply refused it, releasing their version called VAZ-2106.

