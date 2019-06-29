Porsche has revealed the design of the first electric cars

Serial electric car Porsche Taycan, which will premiere in September, will receive a plant with a capacity of 600 horsepower.

Porsche has released the design sketches of the first serial electric vehicle Taycan. The premiere of the car will take place in September at the Frankfurt motor show, and its production starts in late 2019.

Commodity electric car practically does not differ from the concept of Mission E presented in 2016 at the motor show in Paris. While the production car will get standard rear doors instead zagrebelnyj, and will acquire a slightly modified aerodynamic.

As for the interior, the Porsche interior Taycan will be at least four large display, including a fully digital instrument panel and touch screen on the center console.

Porsche Taycan will complement two electric motors (one for the front and rear axle), similar to those used on the hybrid sports prototype Porsche 919 Hybrid. Units, the total output of which is 600 HP, will work together with the onboard 800-volt system.

Electric car can accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. and to pass without replenishment of batteries is about 500 kilometers. When using a special rapid recharge of 15 minutes will be enough to Taycan was able to drive up to 400 kilometers.

